Masters Glance

A look at the final round Sunday at the Masters:
WINNER: Patrick Reed, who shot a final round 71 to win by a shot at 15-under-par.
JUST BEHIND: Rickie Fowler, who birdied the 18th hole for a final round 67 that left him a shot back.
LOW ROUND: Jordan Spieth shot an 8-under 64 that included a bogey on the final hole. He finished in third, two shots back.
WHERE'S TIGER? Tiger Woods had his best round of the tournament, shooting a 69 that put him at 1-over, tied for 32nd.
NOTEABLE: It was the first major championship win for Reed, who played college golf at nearby Augusta State.
ALSO NOTEABLE: It was the second time in seven years Rory McIlroy has come up short while playing in the final group. McIlroy shot a final round 74.
QUOTEABLE: "'Today was definitely probably the hardest mentally a round of golf could possibly be." — Patrick Reed
