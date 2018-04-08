Torrence wins Top Fuel final in NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Steve Torrence races in the Top Fuel victory of the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Torrence won the Top Fuel final Sunday, piloting his dragster to a 3.771-second pass at 326.63 mph for the 18th victory of his career and second of the season. NHRA via AP Marc Gewertz