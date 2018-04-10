Molina, Lovullo each suspended 1 game for weekend fracas

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo gestures at St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina as he argues balls and strikes with home plate umpire Tim Timmons in the second inning of a baseball game on Sunday, April 8, 2018, in St. Louis, Mo. Molina took offense to Lovullo's comments which led to a bench-clearing scuffle at home plate. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP Chris Lee