Sharks 4th liners help team advance to 2nd round

FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, San Jose Sharks center Eric Fehr 16) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in San Jose, Calif. Fehr and Marcus Sorensen spent most of the season toiling in the AHL, just waiting for their chance. That opportunity has arrived in the playoffs for San Jose and those two fourth-line forwards are a major reason why the Sharks swept Anaheim to advance to a second-round series against Vegas. Fehr scored one goal while anchoring the fourth line and Sorensen had three as San Jose's bottom group of forwards that also includes Melker Karlsson matched the scoring output of the entire Anaheim team in the series.