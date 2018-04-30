Here are the local college players who have been invited to NFL rookie camps

The NFL draft concluded on Saturday, and even though there were players who didn’t hear their names called, that didn’t mean they don't still have a shot at making a team.
Several area players received invites to camps on Sunday and will have a chance to make NFL rosters as undrafted free agents.
Here is a list of local players who were invited to camps:
UNC
Dajuan Drennon (DE) - New York Giants
Cam Dillard (OL) - Atlanta Falcons
R.J. Prince (OL) - Green Bay Packers
Bentley Spain (OL) - New York Jets
Donnie Miles (DB) - Atlanta Falcons
Cayson Collins (LB) - Miami Dolphins
Duke
Bryon Fields (DB) - New York Giants
Mike Ramsay (DT) - Tennessee Titans
Shaun Wilson (RB) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Austin Davis (OL) - Green Bay Packers
N.C. State
Airius Moore (LB) - Arizona Cardinals
Cole Cook (TE) - Atlanta Falcons
Jerod Fernandez (LB) - Washington Redskins
Shawn Boone (DB) - New England Patriots
Tony Adams (OL) - Jacksonville Jaguars
East Carolina
Thomas Sirk (QB/TE) - New York Giants
Kiante Anderson (DE) - Houston Texans
Stephen Baggett (TE) - New York Giants
Gaelin Elmore (DE) Cincinnati Bengals
Davon Grayson (WR) - New York Giants
Brandon Smith (OT) - Baltimore Ravens
Jimmy Williams (WR) - Cleveland Browns
N.C. Central
Reggie Hunter (LB) - Jacksonville Jaguars
