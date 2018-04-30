Here are the local college players who have been invited to NFL rookie camps

The NFL draft concluded on Saturday, and even though there were players who didn’t hear their names called, that didn’t mean they don't still have a shot at making a team.

Several area players received invites to camps on Sunday and will have a chance to make NFL rosters as undrafted free agents.





Here is a list of local players who were invited to camps:





UNC

Dajuan Drennon (DE) - New York Giants

Cam Dillard (OL) - Atlanta Falcons

R.J. Prince (OL) - Green Bay Packers

Bentley Spain (OL) - New York Jets

Donnie Miles (DB) - Atlanta Falcons

Cayson Collins (LB) - Miami Dolphins

Duke

Bryon Fields (DB) - New York Giants

Mike Ramsay (DT) - Tennessee Titans

Shaun Wilson (RB) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Austin Davis (OL) - Green Bay Packers

N.C. State

Airius Moore (LB) - Arizona Cardinals

Cole Cook (TE) - Atlanta Falcons

Jerod Fernandez (LB) - Washington Redskins

Shawn Boone (DB) - New England Patriots

Tony Adams (OL) - Jacksonville Jaguars

East Carolina

Thomas Sirk (QB/TE) - New York Giants

Kiante Anderson (DE) - Houston Texans

Stephen Baggett (TE) - New York Giants

Gaelin Elmore (DE) Cincinnati Bengals

Davon Grayson (WR) - New York Giants

Brandon Smith (OT) - Baltimore Ravens

Jimmy Williams (WR) - Cleveland Browns

N.C. Central

Reggie Hunter (LB) - Jacksonville Jaguars

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.