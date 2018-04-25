Here's where local players could end up in the NFL draft

The 2018 NFL draft starts Thursday in Dallas. Several local players expect to picked over the course of the three-day event, while several others should get invited to camps as free agents. Here’s a list of local players who should be drafted and what rounds they are predicted to be selected.

N.C. State

Bradley Chubb, defensive end





Chubb is expected to be off the board early on Thursday. Most mock drafts have him going in the first six picks.





Draft projection: Round 1

B.J. Hill, defensive tackle





Was named the Senior Bowl Player of the Week. Left the Wolfpack with 26.5 career tackles for loss.





Draft projection: Round 3





Nyheim Hines, running back





Kick return abilities and track speed should make Hines intriguing for most teams. Also played wide receiver at N.C. State.





Draft projection: Rounds 3-4





Justin Jones, defensive tackle





Like Hill, Jones saw his stick rise after a good week of practice at the Senior Bowl.





Draft projection: Rounds 4-5





Will Richardson, offensive tackle





Was an All-ACC second team selection as a junior. Left school early to enter NFL draft.





Draft projection: Rounds 3-4





Jaylen Samuels, tight end/fullback





The biggest question with Samuels is what position he will play. Played running back, wide receiver, tight end and fullback at N.C. State.

Draft projection: Round 4





Kentavius Street, defensive end





Injured his ACL during pre-draft workouts. Should still be selected if teams are willing to wait until the rehab process pays off.





Draft projection: Before his injury, Street was projected to go between Rounds 3-4





North Carolina

M.J. Stewart, cornerback





Three-year starter could possibly convert to safety at the next level.





Draft projection: Round 2-4

Andre Smith, linebacker





Played in just two games in 2017 after injuring his knee. Had a productive sophomore year with 113 tackles.





Draft projection: Rounds 6-7

Duke

Mike Ramsay, defensive tackle





Ramsay stock is rising after his pro day at Duke.





Draft projection: Round 7/Free agency

East Carolina

Davon Grayson, wide receiver





Missed all of 2016 season with a back injury, bounced back and was an All-American Athletic Conference honorable mention selection in 2017.





Draft projection: Round 7/Free agency

St. Augustine's

Sam Boyd, wide receiver





Some scouts have made the trip to Raleigh and like Boyd’s size (6-4, 250 pounds) for his position, even though he might switch to a tight end/wide receiver hybrid at the next level.





Draft projection: Round 7/Free agency