Will NC State's Bradley Chubb cry on TV during the NFL draft? The odds say yes.

N.C. State’s Bradley Chubb had no problem showing his emotions on the field. Whether he was doing he celebratory dance after a sack, or stealing towels from Clemson’s quarterback, Chubb seemed to always be having fun.

But we never saw Chubb get overly emotional and break down crying on television. That, however, might change when the former Wolfpack defensive end hears his name called by commissioner Roger Goodell during the first round of the NFL draft Thursday in Dallas.





One online sports betting site is counting on Chubbs breaking down.

SportsBettingDime.com put together a list of odds and props leading up to the draft - and Chubb was given 8-1 odds as the first player to cry on camera at the draft. He was followed by UCLA's Josh Rosen at 9-1 odds and Ohio State's Denzel Ward at 11-1 odds.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Chubb is expected to be one of the first six players selected, and the Georgia native will be in the greenroom live from AT&T Stadium. When Goodell calls Chubbs' name, the N.C. State all-time sack leader will make his way on stage and shake hands with Goodell.

The question is, will the moment get the best of him?

NFL draft first round

When: 8 p.m. Thursday

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, Fox