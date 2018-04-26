NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb is expected to be a top-five pick in the NFL draft. The consensus first team All-American is the Wolfpack all time leader in sacks in and tackles for a loss. Ethan Hyman
NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb is expected to be a top-five pick in the NFL draft. The consensus first team All-American is the Wolfpack all time leader in sacks in and tackles for a loss. Ethan Hyman

Sports

Will NC State's Bradley Chubb cry on TV during the NFL draft? The odds say yes.

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

April 26, 2018 05:22 PM

N.C. State’s Bradley Chubb had no problem showing his emotions on the field. Whether he was doing he celebratory dance after a sack, or stealing towels from Clemson’s quarterback, Chubb seemed to always be having fun.

But we never saw Chubb get overly emotional and break down crying on television. That, however, might change when the former Wolfpack defensive end hears his name called by commissioner Roger Goodell during the first round of the NFL draft Thursday in Dallas.

One online sports betting site is counting on Chubbs breaking down.

SportsBettingDime.com put together a list of odds and props leading up to the draft - and Chubb was given 8-1 odds as the first player to cry on camera at the draft. He was followed by UCLA's Josh Rosen at 9-1 odds and Ohio State's Denzel Ward at 11-1 odds.

Chubb is expected to be one of the first six players selected, and the Georgia native will be in the greenroom live from AT&T Stadium. When Goodell calls Chubbs' name, the N.C. State all-time sack leader will make his way on stage and shake hands with Goodell.

The question is, will the moment get the best of him?

NFL draft first round

When: 8 p.m. Thursday

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, Fox

Read More

Read More

Read More

  Comments  