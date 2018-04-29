Former Duke/ECU quarterback Thomas Sirk signs free agent deal with Giants

Thomas Sirk will get another chance to beat the odds.
Sirk, who started his career at Duke, and returned from two serious knee injuries before finishing at East Carolina, will get his shot to play in the NFL.
Even though Sirk (6-4, 235) didn’t hear his name called during the three-day draft, he posted on his twitter page Sunday that he will be joining the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent. Sirk played two seasons in Durham, his best coming in 2015, when he threw for 2,625 yards and 16 touchdowns, leading Duke to a win in the Pinstripe Bowl. But that off season he tore his ACL again and missed the entire 2016 season.
He transferred to East Carolina to play for former Duke offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery, and threw for 1,655 yards and nine touchdowns in his one season as a Pirate. When healthy, Sirk proved his was a reliable runner, accounting for 3,400 yards of total offense and 24 touchdowns during the 2015 season. His versatility is what might earn him a roster spot for the Giants at the end of the day.
At Duke’s NFL Pro Day last month, Sirk showed off his skills as a quarterback, but also worked out as a tight end, hoping his size and athleticism would make him more attractive to NFL teams. Sirk played wide receiver as a junior in high school when Duke started recruiting him.
The Giants have two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning at quarterback and drafted Kyle Lauletta out of Richmond in the fourth round. They also have Davis Webb on the roster.
