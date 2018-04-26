Elton Brand, Shelden Williams head Duke hall of fame class

Former men’s basketball stars Elton Brand and Shelden Williams headline this year’s Duke Athletics Hall of Fame class.
The school announced the eight-person class on Thursday, which also includes retired play-by-play announcer Bob Harris and women’s basketball player Lindsay Harding, along with Katie Chrest Erbe (lacrosse), Candy Hannemann (golf), Ryan Jackson (baseball) and Randy Jones (football and track).
Brand played two seasons at Duke before the Chicago Bulls made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 1999 NBA draft. He was named national player of the year and the ACC player of the year following his sophomore season, when he led the Blue Devils to the Final Four. After averaging 16.2 points and 8.9 rebounds per game during his Duke career, the 6-8 Brand played 17 NBA seasons with Chicago, the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia, Dallas and Atlanta.
The powerful 6-9 Williams was twice named the national defensive player of the year. He helped Duke to the 2004 Final Four. A three-time All-America and three-time All-ACC choice, he averaged 13.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.0 blocked shots as a Blue Devil. His No. 23 was retired and hangs in the Cameron Indoor Stadium rafters. Williams played six NBA seasons after Atlanta selected him in the 2006 NBA Draft.
Harris was Duke’s play-by-play voice for 41 seasons before his retirement in spring 2017. An Albemarle native, Harris called all five of Duke’s NCAA basketball championships and closed his career on a streak of 471 consecutive Duke football games.
Harding was the national player of the year and national defensive player of the year in 2007 at Duke. She was the No.1 overall pick by Phoenix in the 2007 WNBA draft and her jersey No. 10 was retired by Duke in 2008.
A native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Hannemann starred at Duke from 1999-2002. She helped the Blue Devils to four ACC championships and NCAA titles in 1999 and 2002. In 2001, she won the Honda Award as the national player of the year. She also won the NCAA individual championship that year.
The 2005 Tewaaraton Trophy winner as the nation’s player of the year, Erbe is the first women’s lacrosse player voted into the Duke Athletics Hall of Fame.
Jackson was voted national player of the year in 1994 when he set an NCAA record with home runs in eight consecutive games. He also pitched that season, leading the Blue Devils in innings pitched (91.2) while compiling a 7-5 record with four saves. The Florida Marlins’ seventh-round pick 1994 draft, Jackson made his big-league debut on March 31, 1998, and played four seasons in the majors as an outfielder with the Marlins, Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers.
A versatile athlete from Winston-Salem, Jones played running back on Duke’s 1989 team that shared the ACC championship while also excelling as a sprinter in track. In 1990, Jones led the ACC in kickoff return average (28.5 yards). In 1992, he broke the school record in the indoor 60-meter dash with a time of 6.74.
After leaving Duke, Jones made U.S. Olympic teams as a bobsledder in 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006. He was part of a four-man team that won a silver medal at the Salt Lake City games in 2002.
Comments