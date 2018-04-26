NC State DE Bradley Chubb goes No. 5 overall to Denver

SHARE COPY LINK The Denver Broncos took NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb with the No. 5 overall in the NFL draft. The consensus first team All-American is the Wolfpack all time leader in sacks in and tackles for a loss. Ethan Hyman

