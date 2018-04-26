Bradley Chubb is about to end a 12-year NFL draft drought for NC State

Bradley Chubb is poised to be N.C. State’s first NFL first-round draft pick in 12 years.

The defensive end is expected to go in the top 5 of Thursday’s first round, which starts at 8 p.m. Chubb, N.C. State coach Dave Doeren and a Wolfpack contingent made the trip to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the draft.

Defensive end Mario Williams, the top pick in the 2006 draft, was the first in a trio of N.C. State picks in the first round that year. N.C. State hasn’t produced a first-round pick since.

Chubb was the ACC defensive player of the year in 2017 and won the Bronko Nagurski award for the nation’s top defensive player. He set new N.C. State career records for sacks (26) and tackles for loss (60).

NC State’s first-round picks, in YP form pic.twitter.com/itppkrtO4H — Joe Giglio (@YellowPadStats) April 26, 2018

N.C. State has had 15 first-round picks in its history, five since 2000. Chubb is expected to join Williams, quarterback Philip Rivers (fourth in 2004), receiver Koren Robinson (ninth in 2001), receiver Torry Holt (sixth in 1999), defensive end Ray Agnew (10th in 1990), defensive end Dennis Byrd (sixth in 1968) and quarterback Roman Gabriel (second in 1962) as top-10 picks.