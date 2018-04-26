Vikings will cap daily attendance at training camp at new HQ

The Minnesota Vikings will set a daily attendance capacity for their first training camp at the team's new suburban headquarters.
The Vikings announced Thursday that approximately 5,000 fans per day will be able to attend practices at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan, where the organization moved last month.
Space is more limited than at Minnesota State University in Mankato, where the Vikings traveled for 52 years through last summer. Admission will still be free, but tickets must be reserved in advance. Season ticket holders will have priority. More details will be publicized in June.
Rookies will report to camp on Tuesday, July 24, with their first practice the next day. Veterans will arrive Friday, July 27, with the first full-team workout the following day.
