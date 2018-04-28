FILE - This March 6, 2018 file photo shows Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Oakland, Calif. Sony Pictures Entertainment announced Monday, April 23, that it has struck a deal with the Golden State Warriors All-Star guard to produce television, film and possibly gaming projects.
FILE - This March 6, 2018 file photo shows Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Oakland, Calif. Sony Pictures Entertainment announced Monday, April 23, that it has struck a deal with the Golden State Warriors All-Star guard to produce television, film and possibly gaming projects. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo

Warriors' Stephen Curry sitting out Game 1 against Pelicans

By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer

April 28, 2018 09:01 PM

OAKLAND, Calif.

Stephen Curry is sitting out Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors' Western Conference semifinal matchup against New Orleans as he continues to recover fully from a sprained left knee.

Coach Steve Kerr made the announcement during his pregame news conference Saturday night. Kerr says it's "very likely" the two-time MVP will play in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.

Curry returned to full practice Thursday and only scrimmaged 5 on 5 for the first time Friday, and Kerr prefers that Curry get additional on-court time at full speed Sunday before inserting him back into the rotation — which could be off the bench initially or on a minutes restriction, or both.

Curry was injured March 23 on the same night he returned from a six-game absence with a hurt right ankle.

