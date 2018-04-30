Why Garner's Jerome Robinson is staying in the NBA draft

Jerome Robinson proved he belonged in the ACC and now he’s ready to do the same in the NBA.
The junior guard from Boston College, who was the second-leading scorer in the ACC this season, has signed with CAA Sports and decided to stay in the NBA draft.
Robinson, who is from Garner and went to Broughton high school, led the Eagles with 20.7 points per game.
“I feel like my game is ready,” Robinson said in an interview on Monday. “I also feel like I’m ready mentally.”
Robinson entered the draft after helping the Eagles go 19-16 and reach the NIT. Boston College was winless in ACC play Robinson’s freshman season and improved to 7-11 this season.
“I wanted to show this season that we could win and that I was capable of leading the team,” Robinson said.
The 6-6, 191-pound shooting guard had 24 points in BC’s upset of then-No. 1-ranked Duke on Dec. 9.
“That was an amazing win for us,” Robinson said. “To get that at our place was important for us to show we could play with any team in the country.”
The win over N.C. State in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament in New York wasn’t bad, either. Robinson had 26 points in that game.
The wins over in-state schools were special for Robinson, who was overlooked coming out of Broughton in 2015. A three-star recruit, he was ranked No. 308 in the class, according to 247 Sports. Boston College coach Jim Christian was the first ACC coach to recruit the lanky guard, while the in-state schools ignored him.
He quickly rewarded Christian’s faith with 11.7 points per game as a freshman and then 18.7 as a sophomore.
Robinson took his game to another level this season while making 48.5 percent of his shots, 40.9 of his 3-pointers and 3.3 assists per game. An All-ACC choice, he had a league-best 46 points in a loss to Notre Dame on Feb. 6.
After the Eagles’ season ended, he put his name in the draft without hiring an agent. The initial feedback he got from the NBA was that he could be a late first-round pick.
“I could move up or I could move back,” Robinson said. “It all depends on how my workouts go. I needed to hear what (the NBA) had to say but I also knew that I was ready.”
Boston College sophomore Ky Bowman, who is from Havelock, also entered the NBA draft but has not hired an agent. Robinson said he has talked with Bowman about the process but doesn't know what Bowman will do.
"He's going to go through the process and get feedback," Robinson said. "He'll listen to what (the NBA teams) say and then make the best decision for him."
Robinson has been working out in Thousand Oaks, Calif. at the ProActive Sports Performance Center to prepare for the draft. Kansas guard and former Broughton teammate Devonte’ Graham is one of the other players at the training center with Robinson.
“It has been great,” Robinson said. “He’s exactly the kind of guard — physical, older, smarter — that I need to go against.”
Robinson hopes the Broughton reunion continues at the NBA draft. He’s headed to the NBA combine in Chicago in two weeks.
His agents will help him set a workout schedule after the combine. He’s hoping to get back to his parents’ home in Heather Woods in Garner before the draft.
He texted former Garner High running back Nyheim Hines after the Wolfpack star was taken in the NFL draft on Saturday.
“I’m happy for him,” Robinson said. “That was cool to see.”
He’s looking forward to his own draft moment in June.
Comments