High school sports board eliminates regular season soccer ties

Most high school soccer ties are about to be a thing of the past.
The North Carolina High School Sports Athletic Association held its spring meeting on Wednesday in Chapel Hill and approved changes to soccer, playoff seeding and extending playoff teams for 1A basketball .
The board approved an action that mandates that a winner is declared in all regular season soccer games, thus eliminating ties. The winner will be determined by penalty kick procedures at the conclusion of overtime. In the past, the conferences determined the rule on whether to end the games in a tie, or use the playoff overtime rules.
“The coaches were about 50-50 on it,” NCHSAA President Joe Poletti said. “The idea was to play the games like the playoffs would be and to make it uniform.”
Any time things are 50-50, NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker explained, it’s up to the board to “tip the scale.”
The soccer action was approved by an unanimous vote. The rule will go into effect for the 2018-19 school year.
Also approved Wednesday was the at-large berth interpretation for NCHSAA playoff basketball.
The board unanimously approved clarity/adjustment of the rule that states the highest finishing non-automatic qualifying team in each conference will be compared based on their adjusted MaxPreps ranking. Under no circumstances may a team “leap-frog” a higher finishing team in its own conference.
That rule will also go into effect beginning the 2018-19 school year.
The NCHSAA approved an action that will expand the 1A bracket for the playoffs, increasing the number of teams from 48 to 64 in volleyball and basketball.
“That deals with a lot of kids right away,” Poletti said.
The board noticed 1A schools that participated in volleyball and basketball were approaching the same number of 2A, 3A and 4A schools that also participated, and felt it was a disadvantage for 1A schools to just have 48 teams in the postseason.
It was also announced that Tucker’s contracted extended for two years by the board.
Highlights of other items approved at spring meeting:
Incident and Penalty Report: Review and approve the comprehensive listing of incidents per school. Fine (s) assessment will be included in this report.
Scrimmage/Ejections report: A coach/player suspended from the remainder of the scrimmage - inclusive of multiple scrimmage events on same day (jamboree):
Player must complete the NFHS "Sportsmanship" course before being eligible to compete in next scrimmage/contest.
Head Coach must complete the NFHS "Teaching and Modeling Behavior" course fr any coach/player ejection. Effective July 1, 2018.
Video Review for Ejections: Utilize video review when available by NCHSAA staff to invoke ejections/sanctions not reported by game officials.
Video clips to be presented for committee review within two (2) business days of the contest. Effective July 1, 2018.
"We had some situations where coaches sent an incident where something happened on the (opposite) end of the court and the camera caught it," Tucker said. "The official maybe missed it, not that he wasn't doing his job, but he missed it, and it was very obvious that it was a miss. That would give us an opportunity to evoke the penalty."
Indoor Track & Field Hosting Requirement: Eliminate the requirement for schools to request to host "polar bear" (indoor meets on outdoor facilities) meets with at least five schools present. Effective 2018-19 school year.
Men's Golf State Championship Competition Date Change: To change the state championship date of men's golf to always occur the Monday/Tuesday following Mother's Day.
Amateur Rule: The Policy Committee asked staff to draft language that that would also penalize single-sport athletes (i.e. 365 days).
Spring 2018: Acceptance of money or a forbidden award will cause an athlete to lose athletic eligibility in all sports for 365 days. Effective 2018-19 school year.
Playoff contest starting times: On Saturdays, if teams cannot mutually agree, the higher seeded team may choose a starting time between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Games will start between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. if the visiting team is over 100 miles away. Effective spring 2018 playoffs.
