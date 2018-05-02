New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in New York.
Mets' deGrom departs with hyperextended right elbow

The Associated Press

May 02, 2018 08:45 PM

NEW YORK

Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom has left their game against Atlanta after hyperextending his right elbow.

DeGrom departed after four dominant innings Wednesday night. He allowed two hits and struck out six before he was replaced by Paul Sewald for the fifth.

The Mets' telecast showed a frustrated deGrom returning to the clubhouse with his glove-hand on his head.

DeGrom has thrown 18 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings and seemed in control against the Braves, striking out four straight at one point and lowering his ERA to 1.87. He showed no apparent signs of injury in the fourth, when he worked smoothly through the heart of Atlanta's order.

