Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu, center, talks with a trainer after an injury during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Phoenix. Ryu left the game. Matt York AP Photo

Dodgers' Ryu leaves game with left groin strain

The Associated Press

May 02, 2018 11:49 PM

PHOENIX

Los Angeles starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu left the Dodgers' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the bottom of the second inning Wednesday night with what the team said was a left groin strain.

After Ryu got the first out of the inning, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and a trainer came out of the dugout to check on him. The left-hander didn't try to throw a pitch, and stretched his legs before walking off the mound to the dugout. He lasted 1 1/3 innings and struck out two with a walk, allowing one hit.

The Dodgers led 1-0 when Ryu left. He was relieved by right-hander Pedro Baez.

Ryu entered the game 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA and has been the struggling Dodgers' most consistent starter this season.

