NCHSAA issues high school athletes, coaches, supporters awards for 2017-18

Triangle-area students and coaches were among those honored during the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s annual awards ceremony Thursday in Chapel Hill.
East Carteret’s Beau Studebaker, a six-sport athlete who won the 1A wresting title, and Madison County High softball star Hannah Jennings were the male and female athletes of the year, as voted on by a select media panel and approved by the NCHSAA.
Athens Drive’s Jennifer Chang, the state's only four-time girls golf individual champion, and Carrboro wrestler Quincy Monday were presented awards of distinction for dominating their individual sports over the course of four years.
Chang has already enrolled at USC to play women's golf. Monday, who won four wrestling state titles — the first two in Texas before moving to the Triangle — has signed to compete next year at Princeton.
Carrboro High’s April Ross was named Dave Harris Athletic Director of the Year.
Northside boys basketball coach Tony Marshburn was named the Harvey Reid Male Coach of the Year, and Mount Airy girls hoops coach Angela Mayfield the Doris Howard Female Coach of the Year.
Recipients of the Toby Webb Coach of the Year impact awards were Freedom High’s Amber Reddick and Apex track and field coach Roy Cooper.
Orange athletic trainer Emily Gaddy won the Live Saver Citation for excellence in the field during an emergency.
