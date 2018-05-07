NC State guard Lavar Batts Jr. decides to transfer; fourth to leave since December

N.C. State is losing another transfer from its basketball team.

Guard Lavar Batts Jr. has decided to leave the program, according to his father.

Batts averaged 3.7 points in 13.2 minutes as a freshman last season for the Wolfpack. He is the fourth player to transfer out of the program since December.

Batts was the first recruit to commit to play for coach Kevin Keatts last April. He had seven points and a season-high five assists in the Wolfpack’s upset of No. 2 Duke on Jan. 6. He had a season-high 12 points eight days later in the Wolfpack’s loss at No. 3 Virginia.

An athletic, 6-2, 170-pound point guard, Batts’ minutes dwindled over the last six weeks of the season. He played only 1 minute in the Wolfpack’s NCAA tournament loss to Seton Hall.

Batts was a four-star, top-100 recruit coming out of high school. He played for his father, Lavar Batts Sr., at Concord Robinson. He originally committed to Virginia Commonwealth out of high school but switched after VCU made a coaching change last spring.

With Batts’ exit, only three players from Keatts’ first season are expected back for the 2018-19 season. Forward Omer Yurtseven transferred to Georgetown last month. Forward Darius Hicks decided to transfer shortly after the season to Eastern Kentucky. Forward Shaun Kirk transferred during the season to UNC Pembroke.

Keatts has also added seven transfers, including two point guards, since he took over last April. Braxton Beverly, a transfer from Ohio State, averaged 9.5 points and 32.4 minutes last season. Blake Harris, who transferred from Missouri, will be eligible after the first semester in the 2018-19 season.

Under current NCAA transfer rules, Batts will have to sit out next season and then have three years of eligibility remaining.

Batts’ father did not indicate on Monday where his son would potentially land.