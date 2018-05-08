Rod Brind'Amour expected to be named new Hurricanes coach

Brind’Amour apparently will get his chance. The former Canes captain is expected to be named coach, a source close to the team confirmed Tuesday.
Brind’Amour, 47, has served as an assistant coach under head coaches Kirk Muller and then Bill Peters, working with the forwards and heading up the power play. But with a change in team ownership has come a change in coaches, as Canes owner Tom Dundon wanted a new look and new voice in the locker room.
Peters resigned April 20, opting out of the final year of his contract to become the Calgary Flames coach, and Brind’Amour said that he wanted to be considered as a candidate.
“If you never try, you’ll never know,” Brind’Amour said in an interview. “The reason for saying ‘why not?’ is I’ve been doing it for eight years and I really believe I can help out one way or the other and see if I can put us over the hump.
“I don’t think as an assistant I’m going to get any better or learn any more. So now’s the time.”
The Hurricanes have missed the playoffs each of the past nine years, the longest streak in the NHL. Since winning the Stanley Cup in 2006, with Brind’Amour the captain, the Canes have qualified only in 2009, reaching the Eastern Conference finals.
Brind’Amour was the quintessential captain when he played for the Canes, his relentless work ethic infectious and his intensity a driving force behind the 2006 Stanley Cup champions. He wasn’t sure whether he wanted to coach after retiring as a player in June 2010, after more than 20 seasons, but soon found himself behind the Canes bench.
