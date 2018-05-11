Former Hillside High RB Jamal Elliott leaving Oregon to play at 'another university'

Former Hillside High star running back is reportedly leaving Oregon before the start of his freshman football season with the Ducks.

Fan website ScoopDuck first reported that Oregon had granted Elliott’s release and his intention to transfer on Friday.

"I appreciate everything the University of Oregon has done for me," Elliott said in a statement to ScoopDuck. "At this time I feel it's best for me to transfer and will continue playing football at another university. Thanks to all of the Oregon fans and my teammates for their support."

There was no indication where Elliott may go as of Friday afternoon, when he was still listed on Oregon’s roster.

Oregon officials could not be reached for comment.

Coming out of Hillside, Elliott had offers from major college programs all over the Southeast and East Coast – including UNC, N.C. State, Duke, East Carolina, LSU and Tennessee.

The 5-10, 183-pound Elliott was considered a 4-star prospect in the 2018 class, ranked the No. 12 running back in the nation and No. 11 overall player out of North Carolina by 247Sports.