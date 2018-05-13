N.C. State completes sweep of Wake Forest

N.C. State won its eighth game in a row, and completed a weekend sweep of Wake Forest with a 10-6 win Sunday afternoon at Doak Field.
Connor Centala (1-0) picked up the win for the Wolfpack (39-12, 18-9), while Kent Klyman earned the save, striking out four batters in 3.0 innings of work. Tyler Witt (2-4) took the loss for the Demon Deacons.
Wake Forest (22-29, 11-16) led 5-3 heading into the bottom of the third. N.C. State then shut out the Deacons for five consecutive innings. The Wolfpack took control of the game in the bottom of the sixth, scoring three runs, highlighted by a two-run triple from Josh McLain (1-for-3) and an RBI single from Will Wilson to score McLain. McLain and Brett Kinneman (1-for-3) led the Wolfpack with 3RBIs each. Wilson had three hits to lead N.C. State, and drove in one run.
The Wolfpack wasted little time jumping on the board, taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first after a double to right center by Kinneman to score McLain. Wake Forest tied the game in the top of the second, and took a two-run lead in the third after a two-run home run from Cole McNamee. From there the N.C. State defense clamped down and the offense heated up. The Demon Deacons added another homer in the top of the ninth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.
N.C. State travels to Florida State on Thursday. First pitch is 6 p.m.
Comments