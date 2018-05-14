NCAA says it'll adjust sports wagering, championship policies after Supreme Court ruling

The NCAA is open to adjusting its policies toward sports wagering after the Supreme Court struck down a federal law Monday that outlawed sports gambling in most states.
"Today the United States Supreme Court issued a clear decision that PASPA is unconstitutional, reversing the lower courts that held otherwise," NCAA chief legal officer Donald Remy said in a statement. "While we are still reviewing the decision to understand the overall implications to college sports, we will adjust sports wagering and championship policies to align with the direction from the court."
The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to strike down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA). The 1992 law barred state-authorized sports gambling with some exceptions. It made Nevada the only state where a person could wager on the results of a single game.
Monday's decision opens the door for individual states to legalize sports betting.
Previously, the NCAA has been steadfastly against legal and illegal sports better. The NCAA website has a section dedicated to sports wagering and it's "Don't Bet on It" campaign. It includes this statement:
"The NCAA opposes all forms of legal and illegal sports wagering, which has the potential to undermine the integrity of sports contests and jeopardizes the welfare of student-athletes and the intercollegiate athletics community. "
The NCAA has refused to hold championship events, most notably NCAA basketball tournament games, in Nevada.
Comments