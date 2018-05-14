UNC catcher has surgery, will miss 1-2 weeks after taking foul ball to groin

North Carolina catcher Cody Roberts had surgery Sunday night at UNC Hospitals after a foul ball hit him in the groin area during an ACC game with Duke at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

UNC baseball team spokesman T.J. Scholl said Roberts is expected to miss 1-2 weeks. That could cause him to miss the ACC tournament, which is May 22-27 at the DBAP.

A junior, Roberts was injured when Duke third baseman Jack Labosky fouled off a pitch from UNC’s Brett Daniels with no outs in the seventh inning. Roberts immediately fell to the ground. The game was delayed while UNC’s coaches and medical staff converged near home plate.

Roberts eventually was able to position himself on his knees and hands, facing the ground, for a few minutes. He was helped to his feet and aided while he walked to the UNC dugout.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Junior Brendan Illies replaced Roberts at catcher for the seventh and eighth innings. Sophomore Brandon Martorano caught the ninth inning for UNC. The Tar Heels won 8-6.