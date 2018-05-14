Could NC State basketball land Christian Brown, a five-star forward?

When Kevin Keatts took over at N.C. State a little more than a year ago he vowed he would recruit the best basketball players in the nation.
One of these top players, Christian Brown, a 6-6, 205-pound five-star small forward, announced on Instagram Sunday that the Wolfpack is one of seven schools to make his list.
Brown’s list includes N.C. State, Clemson, South Carolina, UNLV, Seton Hall, Georgia and Florida. The Class of 2019 target is the No. 2 player in South Carolina, according to 247Sports. He’s the No. 4 small forward in the nation and the No. 22 player nationally.
Brown, who's from Columbia, S.C. averaged 21.3 points per game for Lower Richland High School.
