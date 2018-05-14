Supreme Court lets states legalize sports betting in historic 6-3 decision

Duke basketball walk-on Brennan Besser will bike, run and walk across the country this summer to raise awareness and donations for the intellectual and developmental disability (IDD) community. Besser's older sister is IDD.
North Carolina FC midfielder Austin da Luz felt he needed to respond in some way to HB2 and the way it portrayed his home state. His "Playing for Pride" fundraising campaign to support LGBTQ rights, has taken off beyond what he ever imagined.
Former NBA star David Robinson, a member of the Knight Commission and the Rice commission, said the UNC academic fraud case "undermines" what college basketball should be about. Robinson was speaking at a meeting of the Knight Commission.
The Vance Charter Knights visited the North Moore Mustangs in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A girls soccer playoffs. North Moore won 3-0. It was Vance Charter's first appearance in the state playoffs.
The Middle Creek senior became North Carolina's all-time leading scorer in high school boys lacrosse in a game with Athens Drive in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs on May 4, 2018.