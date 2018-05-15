’Bull Durham’ the most overrated baseball movie ever? The Bulls have their own opinion.

A tweet by conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro hit close to home for the Durham Bulls on Monday.
He should’ve known the Bulls would swing back.
Shapiro, a known baseball fan, began a series of tweets about baseball movies, with one calling “Bull Durham” the most overrated of all time.
The Bulls took little time producing a response that garnered more than 8,000 retweets and 50,000 likes by Tuesday morning.
Former World Series MVP Curt Schilling also took offense to the tweet.
Shapiro actually included “Bull Durham” tied for 12th on a list he shared minutes after calling it the most overrated baseball movie ever, but he revised his list to include “Major League.”
Even after revisions, people still took issue with his list.
Shapiro made peace with the Bulls to some degree Tuesday morning, acknowledging the team's sharpness on Twitter.
