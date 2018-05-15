Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano rounds third base after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Detroit.
Sports

Seattle Mariners' Cano suspended 80 games for drug violation

By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer

May 15, 2018 02:30 PM

SEATTLE

Seattle Mariners All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano has been suspended 80 games for violating baseball's joint drug agreement.

The league announced Cano's suspension Tuesday in a stunning development for the stalwart in the middle of the Mariners' lineup and a club expected to contend for a postseason spot in the American League. Cano tested positive for Furosemide, a diuretic. In a statement released through the players' association, Cano says, "This substance was given to me by a licensed doctor in the Dominican Republic to treat a medical ailment." He said he didn't realize it was banned.

It's the first major strike in a career that has Hall of Fame potential. Cano was trending toward being one of the few current players with a chance to reach 3,000 hits in his career and has been a consummate defensive standout. Cano is an eight-time All-Star but now must deal with the stigma of a suspension.

