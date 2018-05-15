How NC State's basketball roster changed (again) on Tuesday

N.C. State’s roster churn continued on Tuesday.
The Wolfpack basketball added its second transfer in as many days, Kentucky sophomore Sacha Killeya-Jones, but lost Saddiq Bey, a top-150 recruit from Washington.
Killeya-Jones, a McDonald’s All-American from Chapel Hill, is the 10th transfer — either graduate or undergraduate — that Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts has added to the program since he was hired 14 months ago.
Four players have transferred out of the program, over the same period, while Bey asked for a release from his National Letter of Intent.
Bey, a 6-7, 195-pound wing from the Sidwell Friends School in Washington, was one of four players to sign with the Wolfpack in the fall.
He was primarily recruited by former assistant coach A.W. Hamilton, who left to become Eastern Kentucky’s head coach in March.
“Saddiq is a great kid and we wish him the best of luck in the future,” Keatts said in a statement released by the school.
Bey would have faced a logjam for minutes on the wing with C.J. Bryce, Devon Daniels, Jericole Hellems and Eric Lockett, a grad transfer from Florida International who committed on Monday.
Killeya-Jones, a 6-10, 221-pound post player, will have to sit out the 2018-19 season, under current NCAA rules, but will have two years of eligibility remaining.
A five-star recruit out of Virginia Episcopal in Lynchburg, Killeya-Jones didn’t make a big impact with the Wildcats. He averaged 13.7 minutes in 34 games as a sophomore last season with 3.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. As a freshman, he averaged 2.7 points in just 15 games.
Keatts has rebuilt the roster after going 21-12 and leading the Wolfpack to the NCAA tournament in his first season. Only three players (Dorn, junior guard Markell Johnson and sophomore guard Braxton Beverly) from last year’s team are expected to be back next season.
Dorn has entered his name in the NBA draft but has not hired an agent. He is expected to return for his final college season.
Keatts’ second team will feature two grad transfers (Lockett and forward Wyatt Walker), two transfers who sat out last season (Daniels and Bryce) plus guard Blake Harris, who will have to sit out the first semester after he enrolled at N.C. State last January.
Beverly, who won a highly-publicized eligibility case with the NCAA last season, and forward Derek Funderburk both began their careers at Ohio State. Funderburk, who spent last season at a junior college, is eligible to play right away.
