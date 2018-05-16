WORLD CUP: Emerging players hoping to make an impact

FILE - In this Friday, June 2, 2017 file photo, Benjamin Mendy of France, left, jumps for a header with Sergio Diaz of Paraguay during their friendly soccer match, in Rennes, western France. At the World Cup four years ago, Colombia forward James Rodriguez became one of the stars of the tournament and shot to international fame with his trickery on the ball and eye for a spectacular goal. Here's a look at young players hoping to make a similar impact at this year's World Cup in Russia. Among them is France left back Benjamin Mendy, Spain midfielder Marco Asensio, Belgium winger Leroy Sane, and Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus. David Vincent, File AP Photo