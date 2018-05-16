Five-star power forward Joey Baker signs with Duke as Class of 2018

Joey Baker, a five-star recruit out of Trinity Christian School, has solidified his plans to join the Duke basketball program.
Baker signed with the Blue Devils Wednesday, the Fayetteville Observer reported on Twitter.
Baker, who was originally committed to play for Duke in 2019, announced he was reclassifying to the 2018 class on May 2.
The 6-7 power forward is ranked No. 31 overall and No. 7 out of power forwards in the class of 2018, according to247Sports.
At Duke, Baker joins the nation’s top recruiting class, which includes R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish and Zion Williamson.
