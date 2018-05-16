NC State to honor stars Bradley Chubb and TJ Warren. Here's how.

Two of the best football and basketball players at N.C. State in recent years will have their jerseys honored by the school.

Bradley Chubb, a four-year defensive end out of Marietta, Ga., will have his name and number hung at Carter-Finley Stadium, and TJ Warren, a forward from Durham who played with the Wolfpack for two seasons, will have his jersey hung in the rafters at PNC Arena, the school announced Wednesday.







Chubb wore No. 9 the last two years, with a jersey patch to honor former N.C. State defensive end Mario Williams, the top pick in the 2006 NFL draft.

In future seasons, coach Dave Doeren will choose a player to wear the No. 9 jersey and patch to honor Williams and Chubb, who was selected by the Denver Broncos as the No. 5 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Chubb, who was a senior this past season, left the Wolfpack as the career leader in tackles for loss and sacks at N.C. State. He was named the 2017 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner, given to the nation’s top defensive player, and a consensus All-American.

"I am very humbled by this honor and wish I could share it with my Wolfpack teammates," Chubb said in a statement. "NC State will always be a very special place for me, and having my name up in Carter-Finley Stadium is a dream come true. I was very proud to wear No. 9 because of Mario Williams and hope that future players wearing it will be proud to represent me as well."





Warren, who played at N.C. State from 2012-2014, was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2014. During his sophomore season, Warren led the ACC in scoring and field goal percentage, just the third player in league history to do so. During the 2013-14 season he averaged 24.9 points per game, the fifth-highest single season mark in school history.

In the 2014 NBA draft, Warren was picked 14th by the Phoenix Suns. He has started 124 games the last two seasons, averaging a career-best 19.6 points per game last season.





Warren's No. 24 jersey has also been honored in PNC for former players Tommy Burleson, Tom Gugliotta, John Richter and Julius Hodge.





Dates for when the jerseys will be honored have not been announced.