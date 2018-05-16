NCAA recognizes Duke, UNC for having teams in top 10 percent in Academic Progress Rate

The NCAA recognized Duke and UNC for having 11 and 10 sports teams respectively among the top 10 percent nationally in Academic Progress Rate (APR).
Among those teams were UNC's basketball team, which received a perfect 1,000 APR score, and Duke's football team.
UNC basketball coach Roy Williams will receive a $75,000 bonus for his team receiving a four-year average APR score of 975 or more, according to the terms of his contract.
It's unclear how much Duke football coach David Cutcliffe will make. Duke declined to comment. As a private school, Duke is not required to make its employee contracts public.
The APR is a measure to track a student-athlete's chances of graduating.
Here is how the APR score is calculated:
- Each student receiving athletically related financial aid earns one point for staying in school and one point for remaining eligible.
- A team's total points are divided by total points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to get the team's Academic Progress Rate.
- Former student-athletes who return to school and graduate can earn a bonus point for their former team applied to the time he or she graduates.
- In addition to a team's current APR, its rolling four-year APR is also used to determine accountability.
Teams that fail to reach a four-year average APR score of 930, which is the equivalent of a 50 percent graduation rate, or a 940 average for the most recent two years, can be penalized.
The UNC men's cross country team, women's fencing, men's golf, gymnastics, women's lacrosse, men's soccer, men's tennis, women's tennis, and volleyball were also recognized. All 10 programs received perfect scores.
The other Duke programs recognized were men's and women's fencing, men's and women's soccer, field hockey, men's golf, women's lacrosse, women's cross country, women's tennis and volleyball.
The NCAA did not recognize N.C. State for being among the top 10 percent, and its sports teams' scores have not been released.
