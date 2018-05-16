This top basketball player from the 2019 class has Duke and UNC among his finalists

One of the top players in the 2019 recruiting class lists Duke and North Carolina among his final five schools on Wednesday night.
Five-star power forward Vernon Carey, rated the No. 2 player in the class by 247sports.com, included the Blue Devils and Tar Heels along with Kentucky, Miami (Fla.) and Michigan State when he listed his finalists on Twitter Wednesday evening.
The 6-10 Carey, from Southwest Ranches, Fla., attends University School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He's playing for Team Nike Florida in the EYBL circuit this spring and summer.
While his only official visit so far was to Michigan State last February, Carey has met face-to-face numerous times over the last two months with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, UNC coach Roy Williams, Kentucky coach John Calipari and Miami coach Jim Larranaga.
Carey has been invited to participate in the 2018 USA Basketball Men's U17 World Cup team's training camp from June 15-18 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.. That team will participate in the FIBA World Cup tournament in Argentina from June 26-July 8.
