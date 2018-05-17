UNC moves up start of Thursday's baseball game against Virginia Tech

Because of the threat of inclement weather, North Carolina has moved up the starting time of Thursday’s baseball game against Virginia Tech to 1 p.m.
The game at Boshamer Stadium was to have been played at 6 p.m.
UNC officials also said there was a possibility Thursday’s game could begin as early as noon. UNC has not yet readjusted the starting times of the other two games in the ACC series — 6 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
This is a developing story. Check back for further developments.
Comments