UNC moves up start of Thursday's baseball game against Virginia Tech

By Chip Alexander

May 17, 2018 10:06 AM

Because of the threat of inclement weather, North Carolina has moved up the starting time of Thursday’s baseball game against Virginia Tech to 1 p.m.

The game at Boshamer Stadium was to have been played at 6 p.m.

UNC officials also said there was a possibility Thursday’s game could begin as early as noon. UNC has not yet readjusted the starting times of the other two games in the ACC series — 6 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for further developments.

