Tar Heels slug Hokies again, seek top seed in ACC Championship

North Carolina clinched the ACC Coastal Division baseball title about 1 a.m. Friday, when the final out was recorded in Duke’s loss at Georgia Tech.
Twelve hours later, the Tar Heels were back on the field at Boshamer Stadium with another goal in mind: being the top overall seed in the 2018 ACC Championship next week in Durham.
UNC dispatched Virginia Tech for the second straight day, winning 11-2. With a 21-8 ACC record, the Tar Heels then turned their attention to Clemson’s game at Pittsburgh, where the Tigers sought to match UNC’s ACC record.
A Clemson victory would give the Tigers the Atlantic Division title over N.C. State. That would leave it up to UNC and Clemson to decide the tournament’s top overall seed in Saturday’s final regular-season games.
After beating the Hokies 9-1 on Thursday, UNC needed either one more victory or a Duke loss Thursday to win the Coastal. The Blue Devils lost to Gerorgia Tech 9-6 in a game that had a long weather delay and did not end until early Friday, and the Tar Heels had a second straight Coastal title.
The Tar Heels (36-17) made short work of Friday’s game, taking a 9-1 lead over the Hokies (21-32, 8-21 ACC) after four innings. UNC led 10-2 in the bottom of the sixth as rain began to fall, although the shower was brief.
Sophomore Ashton McGee had a solo home run, two-run double and added a single for the Tar Heels, who had 14 hits. First baseman Michael Busch and Kyle Datres each had four hits, Busch scoring three times and driving in two runs.
Busch, a sophomore, now has reached base in a team-best 25 consecutive games, setting a career high.
One UNC batter who did not register a hit Friday was centerfielder Brandon Riley, who has been on a tear. The junior’s 10-game hitting streak came to an end.
Sophomore righthander Austin Bergner (6-2) gave the Tar Heels six good innings, allowing three hits and one earned run. Bergner pitched out of a base-loaded jam in the fifth, forcing Stevie Magnum to ground into a double play and then striking out Joe Freiday, who had homered in the third.
The Tar Heels and Hokies close out the regular season with a 2 p.m. game Saturday at Boshamer.
Comments