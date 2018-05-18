Hurricanes sign Finnish forward Saku Maenalanen

The Carolina Hurricanes have added another Finnish forward, signing Saku Maenalanen on Friday to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal will pay Maenalanen $832,500 in the NHL or $70,000 in the American Hockey League during the 2018-19 season. He receives as signing bonus of $92,500.

Maenalanen, 23, had 17 goals and 29 assists in 59 games for Karpat in 2017-18 and ranked 11th among scorers in Liiga, Finland’s top professional league. The 6-3, 192-pound forward then had five goals and five assists in the playoffs as Karpat won the league championship.

Maenalanen, a fifth-round draft pick by the Nashville Predators in 2013, was a teammate of Canes forward Sebastian Aho in the Karpat system and played with Carolina forward Teuvo Teravainen for Finland in the 2014 World Junior Championship.

“Saku is a big, strong winger who can really skate,” Canes general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “Our scouting staff has been tracking this player for a long time. He had options when it came to where he would start his NHL career, and we’re pleased he has chosen Carolina.”

The Hurricanes also have Finnish forwards Janne Kuokkanen and Aleksi Saarela in their system.