ECU's Joe Dooley named USA basketball U18 court coach

East Carolina men’s basketball coach Joe Dooley has been selected as a court coach at the 2018 USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team Training Camp.

The USA U18 coaching staff is led by Kansas coach Bill Self, along with Dayton’s Anthony Grant and Wake Forest coach Danny Manning. Dooley was an assistant on Self’s staff at Kansas from 2003-2013. He worked alongside Manning for four of those years at Kansas. Notre Dame coach Mike Brey, Midland’s Oliver Drake and Richard Bland College coach Chuck Moore were also selected as court coaches.

This will be the first USA training camp for Dooley, who was hired at ECU on April 4.





Training camp is expected to feature 33 athletes overall, and finalists for the team are expected to be announced on June 2. The 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship for Men will be held June 10-16 in St. Catharines, Canada, and the top four finishing teams will qualify for the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup for Men.

SIGN UP