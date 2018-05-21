NC State players, UNC coach earn top ACC baseball honors

N.C. State pitcher Brian Brown, and catcher Patrick Bailey were two of seven Wolfpack players named to the All-ACC baseball team, announced on Monday by the league.

North Carolina coach Mike Fox was voted the Coach of the Year for the first time in his career after leading the Tar Heels to the top seed in the ACC tournament. Fox is 877-372 in 20 years at UNC. Fox led the Tar Heels to their second consecutive Coastal Division title this season. North Carolina had four players named to the All-Conference teams.





Brown was named the ACC Pitcher of the year, and first-team all ACC. This season he went 6-1 with a 2.37 ERA, while recording 85 strikeouts in 87.1 innings. Bailey, who was also named second-team All-ACC, was named the Freshman of the Year and was also named to the ACC All-Freshman team. Bailey, who started 44 games, batted .319 with 10 home runs. He also had 18 multi-hit games this season.





Duke had four baseball players selected to the All-ACC teams.





2018 All-ACC Baseball Teams

Player of the Year – Joey Bart, Georgia Tech

Pitcher of the Year – Brian Brown, NC State

Defensive Player of the Year – Joey Bart, Georgia Tech

Freshman of the Year – Patrick Bailey, NC State

Coach of the Year – Mike Fox, North Carolina

North Carolina coach Mike Fox, right, was named ACC Coach of the Year on Monday. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

First Team

C - Cal Raleigh, Florida State

C - Joey Bart, Georgia Tech

1B - Logan Wyatt, Louisville

2B - Wade Bailey, Georgia Tech

2B - Andy Weber, Virginia

3B - Kyle Datres, North Carolina

SS - Will Wilson, NC State

OF - Seth Beer, Clemson

OF - Josh Stowers, Louisville

OF - Josh McLain, NC State

OF - Brett Kinneman, NC State

DH/UT - Tristin English, Georgia Tech

SP - Connor Thomas, Georgia Tech

SP - Drew Parrish, Florida State

SP - Brian Brown, NC State

RP - Ryley Gilliam, Clemson

Second Team

C - Patrick Bailey, NC State

1B - Michael Busch, North Carolina

2B - Nick Podkul, Notre Dame

3B - Matt Vierling, Notre Dame

3B - Liam Sabino, Pitt

SS - Logan Davidson, Clemson

OF - Griffin Conine, Duke

OF - Jimmy Herron, Duke

OF - Chase Murray, Georgia Tech

OF - Brandon Riley, North Carolina

OF - Brock Deatherage, NC State

DH/UT - Jack Labosky, Duke

SP - Nick Bennett, Louisville

SP - Adam Wolf, Louisville

SP - Griffin Roberts, Wake Forest

RP - Ethan DeCaster, Duke

Third Team

C - Kyle Wilkie, Clemson

1B - Chris Williams, Clemson

1B - Kyle McCann, Georgia Tech

2B - Devin Mann, Louisville

3B - Drew Mendoza, Florida State

SS - Ike Freeman, North Carolina

OF - Chris Galland, Boston College

OF - Jackson Lueck, Florida State

OF - Eric Gilgenbach, Notre Dame

DH/UT - Grayson Byrd, Clemson

DH/UT - Danny Oriente, Louisville

DH/UT - Ron Washington Jr., Pitt

SP - Bobby Miller, Louisville

SP - Derek Casey, Virginia

SP - Evan McKendry, Miami

RP - Joe O'Donnell, NC State

All-Freshman Team

OF - Chris Galland, Boston College

RP - Spencer Strider, Clemson

1B - Joey Loperfido, Duke

P - CJ Van Eyk, Florida State

SP - Bobby Miller, Louisville

SS - Freddy Zamora, Miami

C - Patrick Bailey, NC State

SP - Reid Johnston, NC State

DH/UT - Ron Washington Jr., Pitt

RP - Andrew Abbott, Virginia

SS - Tanner Morris, Virginia

P - Ian Seymour, Virginia Tech