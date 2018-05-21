NC State players, UNC coach earn top ACC baseball honors

N.C. State pitcher Brian Brown, and catcher Patrick Bailey were two of seven Wolfpack players named to the All-ACC baseball team, announced on Monday by the league.
North Carolina coach Mike Fox was voted the Coach of the Year for the first time in his career after leading the Tar Heels to the top seed in the ACC tournament. Fox is 877-372 in 20 years at UNC. Fox led the Tar Heels to their second consecutive Coastal Division title this season. North Carolina had four players named to the All-Conference teams.
Brown was named the ACC Pitcher of the year, and first-team all ACC. This season he went 6-1 with a 2.37 ERA, while recording 85 strikeouts in 87.1 innings. Bailey, who was also named second-team All-ACC, was named the Freshman of the Year and was also named to the ACC All-Freshman team. Bailey, who started 44 games, batted .319 with 10 home runs. He also had 18 multi-hit games this season.
Duke had four baseball players selected to the All-ACC teams.
2018 All-ACC Baseball Teams
Player of the Year – Joey Bart, Georgia Tech
Pitcher of the Year – Brian Brown, NC State
Defensive Player of the Year – Joey Bart, Georgia Tech
Freshman of the Year – Patrick Bailey, NC State
Coach of the Year – Mike Fox, North Carolina
First Team
C - Cal Raleigh, Florida State
C - Joey Bart, Georgia Tech
1B - Logan Wyatt, Louisville
2B - Wade Bailey, Georgia Tech
2B - Andy Weber, Virginia
3B - Kyle Datres, North Carolina
SS - Will Wilson, NC State
OF - Seth Beer, Clemson
OF - Josh Stowers, Louisville
OF - Josh McLain, NC State
OF - Brett Kinneman, NC State
DH/UT - Tristin English, Georgia Tech
SP - Connor Thomas, Georgia Tech
SP - Drew Parrish, Florida State
SP - Brian Brown, NC State
RP - Ryley Gilliam, Clemson
Second Team
C - Patrick Bailey, NC State
1B - Michael Busch, North Carolina
2B - Nick Podkul, Notre Dame
3B - Matt Vierling, Notre Dame
3B - Liam Sabino, Pitt
SS - Logan Davidson, Clemson
OF - Griffin Conine, Duke
OF - Jimmy Herron, Duke
OF - Chase Murray, Georgia Tech
OF - Brandon Riley, North Carolina
OF - Brock Deatherage, NC State
DH/UT - Jack Labosky, Duke
SP - Nick Bennett, Louisville
SP - Adam Wolf, Louisville
SP - Griffin Roberts, Wake Forest
RP - Ethan DeCaster, Duke
Third Team
C - Kyle Wilkie, Clemson
1B - Chris Williams, Clemson
1B - Kyle McCann, Georgia Tech
2B - Devin Mann, Louisville
3B - Drew Mendoza, Florida State
SS - Ike Freeman, North Carolina
OF - Chris Galland, Boston College
OF - Jackson Lueck, Florida State
OF - Eric Gilgenbach, Notre Dame
DH/UT - Grayson Byrd, Clemson
DH/UT - Danny Oriente, Louisville
DH/UT - Ron Washington Jr., Pitt
SP - Bobby Miller, Louisville
SP - Derek Casey, Virginia
SP - Evan McKendry, Miami
RP - Joe O'Donnell, NC State
All-Freshman Team
OF - Chris Galland, Boston College
RP - Spencer Strider, Clemson
1B - Joey Loperfido, Duke
P - CJ Van Eyk, Florida State
SP - Bobby Miller, Louisville
SS - Freddy Zamora, Miami
C - Patrick Bailey, NC State
SP - Reid Johnston, NC State
DH/UT - Ron Washington Jr., Pitt
RP - Andrew Abbott, Virginia
SS - Tanner Morris, Virginia
P - Ian Seymour, Virginia Tech
