Duke women's tennis team falls to Stanford in NCAA semifinals

No. 15 Stanford pulled off a tennis upset Monday, defeating No. 3 Duke 4-2 in the NCAA women's semifinals at Wake Forest Tennis Complex.
The Blue Devils needed three singles matches to win and took the first three sets thanks to wins from Samantha Harris, Kaitlyn McCarthy and Kelly Chen. However, the Cardinal closed out the other three matches in straight sets.
The Duke doubles team of McCarthy and Ellyse Hamlin picked up their sixth ranked win of the postseason in their first match, defeating the Cardinal's Emily Arbuthnott and Michaela Gordon, 6-3, giving the Blue Devils some early momentum.
Duke’s Samantha Harris and Kelly Chen took an early lead against Caroline Lampl and Kimberly Yee, but would not win another game until they were down 5-3 and eventually fell 6-4. The Blue Devils' Meible Chi and Hannah Zhao led 5-1, but Stanford's Melissa Lord and Janice Shin rallied to win.
Harris, Chen and Chi will play in the NCAA singles tournament starting Wednesday. Harris and Chen, along with McCarthy and Hamlin will play in the NCAA doubles tournament starting on Thursday. Draws for both tournaments will be released later this week.
The Blue Devils, winners of the ACC regular season championship, end their season 27-4. Stanford will take on Vanderbilt in the finals at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
