With Luke Maye returning, here's a look at UNC's potential roster for next season

With forward Luke Maye set to return for his senior season, North Carolina currently has 12 players projected to be on scholarship for next season.

That means, UNC can either sign one more player, or give a scholarship to one of its three walk-ons.

Maye's return is good news for the Tar Heels. He was the team's second leading scorer (16.9 points per game) and leading rebounder (10.1 rebounds per game) last season. He is expected to be a focal point in the Tar Heels' offense next season.

Here's a look at UNC's projected roster for next season:

F Luke Maye (Sr.) - 16.9 points per game, 10.1 rebounds.

F Brandon Huffman (So.) - 1.6 points per game. 1.4 rebounds.

F Garrison Brooks (So.) - 4.5 points per game, 3.5 rebounds.

F Sterling Manley (So.) - 5.4 points per game, 3.6 rebounds.

F Cam Johnson (Sr.) - 12.4 points per game, 4.7 rebounds.

F Nassir Little (Fr.) - Five-star recruit. McDonald's All-American.

G/F Rechon Black (Fr.) - Four-star recruit

G Kenny Williams (Sr.) - 11.4 points per game, 3.7 rebounds.

G Andrew Platek (So.) - 2 points per game, 1.1 rebounds.

G Brandon Robinson (Jr.) - 1.7 points per game, 1.4 rebounds.

G Seventh Woods (Jr.) - 1.1 points per game.

G Coby White (Fr.) - Five-star recruit. McDonald's All-American.

This list only includes players on scholarship.