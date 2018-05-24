Duke works extra innings to beat Wake Forest, sets school wins record

A meaningless game in terms of determining the ACC champion became plenty meaningful for Duke on Thursday.
The fourth-seeded Blue Devils scored four runs in the 13th inning to outlast ninth-seeded Wake Forest, 6-2, in 13 innings in an ACC tournament pool play game at Durham Bulls Athletic Park to collect their 40th win, a new single-season program record.
The game, no matter how it ended, had no impact on Duke’s ACC championship hopes. The Blue Devils (40-14) play No. 5 seed Louisville at 11 a.m. on Friday, with the winner advancing as the Pool D Champion into Saturday’s tournament semifinals.
The game stretching deep into extra innings can’t be good for Duke’s pitching staff heading into that important game with the Cardinals (41-16).
It only lasted into the 13th because Duke failed to turn rallies into runs.
After stranding five runners between the 10th and 12th innings, Duke finally broke through in the 13th with plenty of help from Wake Forest’s Antonio Menendez.
Griffin Conine singled and, two outs later, Menendez got generous. He hit Kennie Taylor with a two-strike pitch and did the same on a two-strike pitch to freshman Steve Mann.
With the bases loaded, Labosky walked on 3-1 pitch to give Duke the 3-2 lead.
Tyler Witt replaced Menendez and walked Jimmy Herron to give Duke a two-run lead.
Chris Proctor followed with a two-run single to make things more comfortable for the Blue Devils.
Duke had a chance to take the lead in the top of the ninth snuffed out by a solid defensive play by Wake Forest (25-32).
With two outs and Joey Loperfido on second base, Kennie Taylor hit a ground-ball single to left field. Christian Long’s throw arrived on the fly to catcher Logan Harvey, who applied the take to Loperfido before he reached the plate. Replay review upheld the call.
Duke had a better chance to take the lead in the top of the 10th inning when it loaded the bases with no outs. But Wake Forest relief pitcher Rayne Supple struck out Chris Proctor and retired Zack Kone on a popup to second before striking out clean-up hitter Griffin Conine to escape with no runs allowed.
Fortunately for Duke, its relief pitching turned in stellar work to keep Wake Forest down.
Graeme Stinson, Evan DeCaster, Bryce Jarvis and Labosky combined to allow just three hits (all singles) over eight scoreless innings.
Projected to go as early as the second round in next month’s pro baseball draft, Wake Forest junior right-handed pitcher Griffin Roberts started pitched 7 ⅓ innings, limiting Duke to four hits and two runs.
Duke starter Ryan Day allowed five hits and two runs over his five innings of work. He walked three.
Wake Forest grabbed the lead with two runs in the third inning.
Day walked DJ Poteet and Patrick Frick to start the inning. A popout and strikeout kept the runners frozen before Bobby Seymour’s double off the left-field wall drove in both for a 2-0 Wake Forest lead.
Duke started its comeback in the fifth inning when it recorded its first two hits.
Loperfido drew a one-out walk and stole second. Taylor hit a ground ball between shortstop and third base. Frick, Wake Forest’s shortstop fielded the ball cleanly but threw low to third base while attempting to throw out the advancing Loperfido.
The play was ruled an infield single for Taylor, ending Robert’s no-hit bid and putting Duke runners on first and third with one out.
Roberts struck out Michael Smiciklas but Labsosky lined a clean single to left field driving in Loperfido to cut the Wake Forest lead to 2-1.
In the sixth inning, Proctor lined a lead-off single and took second on a Roberts’ wild pitch. After Kone struck out, Conine’s single drove in Proctor to tie the game at 2.
