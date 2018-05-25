Former NC State pitching star Rodon has a rough moment during rehab start in Charlotte

Carlos Rodon’s second rehab start took a scary turn in Charlotte on Thursday.

The former N.C. State star pitcher took a line drive off of his forehead in the third inning of a Triple-A game.

Rodon, pitching for the Charlotte Knights, bounced right back up off of the ground after he was hit by the line drive from Norfolk batter D’Arby Myers.

Rodon was taken out of the game, after striking out six batters in 2 and 2/3 innings, but appeared to be OK.

The lefthander from Holly Springs was making his second rehab start in the Chicago White Sox minor-league system. He was is working his way back from offseason elbow surgery.

Rodon, who led the Wolfpack to the 2013 College World Series, has a 20-21 career record in three years with the White Sox.