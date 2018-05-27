Duke's Kennie Taylor (15) scores on a single by Jimmy Herron in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Duke a 3-0 lead over North Carolina on Friday, May 11, 2018 at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. North Carolina catcher Brandon Martorano (4) missed the tag, the play was reviewed and Taylor was called safe.
Duke's Kennie Taylor (15) scores on a single by Jimmy Herron in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Duke a 3-0 lead over North Carolina on Friday, May 11, 2018 at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. North Carolina catcher Brandon Martorano (4) missed the tag, the play was reviewed and Taylor was called safe. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Live blog: Pairings set for NCAA baseball tournament

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@newsobserver.com

May 27, 2018 08:55 PM

N.C. State, UNC and East Carolina are three of the 16 regional host sites, the NCAA announced Sunday night.

The rest of the field, including Duke, Campbell, North Carolina A&T and UNCW, will find out where they will play and learn their opponents when tournament teams, seeding and brackets are announced during the selection show Monday at noon on ESPNU.

We will update this blog live as announcements are made. Check back for more.

N.C. State

Army, Friday at 7 p.m.

Campbell

Georgia, Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Duke

Troy, Friday at 2 p.m.

North Carolina

North Carolina A&T, Friday at 7 p.m.

