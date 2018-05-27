Live blog: Pairings set for NCAA baseball tournament

N.C. State, UNC and East Carolina are three of the 16 regional host sites, the NCAA announced Sunday night.
The rest of the field, including Duke, Campbell, North Carolina A&T and UNCW, will find out where they will play and learn their opponents when tournament teams, seeding and brackets are announced during the selection show Monday at noon on ESPNU.
We will update this blog live as announcements are made. Check back for more.
N.C. State
Army, Friday at 7 p.m.
Campbell
Georgia, Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Duke
Troy, Friday at 2 p.m.
North Carolina
North Carolina A&T, Friday at 7 p.m.
