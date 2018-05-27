NC State's Torin Dorn withdraws from NBA draft, will return to school

Torin Dorn will be back at N.C. State for his senior season.
Dorn announced on Sunday he has taken his name out of the NBA draft and will play his final college season for the Wolfpack in 2018-19.
“LAST RIDE, LET’S MAKE IT EPIC!” Dorn wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday.
The 6-5, 210-pound wing had a strong junior season under coach Kevin Keatts as a “stretch 4.” Dorn was second on the Wolfpack in scoring (13.9 points) and rebounding (6.4 per game).
He graduated from N.C. State earlier this month and had decided to go through the draft process without hiring an agent.
He had a workout with the Charlotte Hornets, along with North Carolina star Luke Maye. The two friends, both from the Charlotte area, decided to return to their respective Triangle schools this week.
“I want to thank the NBA teams, personnel and Coach Keatts for the feedback and support during (t)he process,” Dorn wrote on Twitter.
Dorn gives the Wolfpack’s remade roster some leadership and continuity. He is one of only three players from N.C. State’s NCAA tournament team to be back for the 2018-19 season.
N.C. State has seven new players on the roster and three who sat out as transfers. With more options at forward, Keatts could give Dorn more minutes on the wing or continue to use Dorn as an undersized power forward.
Dorn had double-digit rebounds in six games last season. He had a career-high 17 rebounds in a December win over Missouri-Kansas City.
“I’m excited to get back with my teammates as we look to build upon last year’s trip to the NCAA tournament,” Dorn wrote.
