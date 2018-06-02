Wolfpack land commitment from Trinity Christian standout Zovon Lindsay, he tweets

Zovon Lindsay, a defensive lineman at Trinity Christian School in Fayetteville, made it known on Saturday that he doesn’t plan to travel far to play college football.

“I’m Staying Home,” Lindsay tweeted along with a photo of himself in an N.C. State uniform.

Trinity coach Chuck Webster told the Fayetteville Observer that the Wolfpack are interested in Lindsay playing at offensive tackle.

Lindsay, listed at 6-4 and 266 pounds, showed interest in several North Carolina and Virginia schools, including UNC, Duke and East Carolina, according to 247Sports.

The recruiting website rates Lindsay as a three-star player in the Class of 2019. It also ranks him as the No. 86 defensive tackle in the nation and the No. 56 overall athlete out of North Carolina.