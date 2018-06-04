Green Hope's Jordyn Adams pitched in relief. The Green Hope Falcons and the Orange Lutheran Lancers played the championship baseball game in the National High School Invitational tournament in Cary on Saturday, March 31, 2018.
Here are the 2018 MLB Draft prospects from NC to watch for in Rounds 1-2

By Aaron Moody

June 04, 2018 06:47 PM

Several North Carolina players are on the watch list for the early rounds of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.

Seventy-eight players will be selected over the first two rounds, and compensation picks and competitive balance rounds on Monday.

The remaining rounds will be held Tuesday (3-10) and Wednesday (11-40).

The Detroit Tigers opened the draft by selecting Auburn pitcher Casey Mize as the No. 1 overall pick. The San Francisco Giants took Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart at No. 2, and the Philadelphia Phillies picked Wichita State third baseman Alec Bohm at No. 3.

Here are players to watch for in Monday’s opening rounds, along with their projected draft ranking by MLB.com. We'll update this story as players are selected.

Jordyn Adams, OF, Green Hope High (37)

Griffin Conine, RF, Duke (50)

Griffin Roberts, RHP, Wake Forest (53)

Owen White, RHP, Jesse Carson High (59)

RAL_ DUKEWAKEACC-SP-052418-RTW01.JPG
Duke’s Griffin Conine (9) scores after a walk by Wake Forest pitcher Antonio Melendez to give the Blue Devils’ a 3-2 lead in the 13th inning during the ACC Championship on Thursday, May 24, 2018, at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C
Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

