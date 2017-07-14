Phillip Wood gets new role, pay bump after leaving Wolfpack Club for Pirate Club

East Carolina has hired a new person to raise money for athletics.
Phillip Wood, associate executive director for the Wolfpack Club at N.C. State, will be the executive director of the Pirate Club and senior associate director of athletics, ECU announced Friday. Wood has worked for the Wolfpack Club for the past 15 years.
Wood, who starts his new job Aug. 7, will make $170,000 at East Carolina. In 2014, he made $139,000 at N.C. State, according to tax records.
As the Wolfpack Club’s associate executive director, Wood established new revenue generation through the creation of premium seating opportunities at Carter-Finley Stadium, where N.C. State’s football team plays, and PNC Arena, where the school’s men’s basketball team plays.
He managed the construction and sales of the 112-seat loge box area in Carter-Finley Stadium’s Vaughn Towers. He also managed a new courtside seat configuration of the Courtside Club for men’s basketball games at PNC Arena.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
