Former ECU QB Gardner Minshew finally settles on a new school — and it's not Alabama

Former East Carolina quarterback Gardner Minshew will be transferring to Washington State instead of Alabama, according to Sports Illustrated.
Minshew, who committed to the Crimson Tide in February, should compete for the Cougars' starting QB job. At Alabama, he would have been competing with Tua Tagovailoa, who led the Tide to a big comeback in the national title game against Georgia, and Jalen Hurts.
“This is an opportunity to compete for a (starting) job on a very good team with a staff that I’ve always looked up to and respected,” Minshew told SI. "I’ve got goals as an (aspiring) coach but also as a player, and my goal right now is to get a shot in the NFL. And I think this will give me a good opportunity at that.”
Minshew played at ECU from 2016-17. He passed for 2,140 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Pirates (3-9) in 2017, before getting a release after graduating with a communications studies degree in December. Minshew, from Brandon, Miss., initially signed with Troy out of high school in 2015 but never played for the Trojans. He began his collegiate career at Northwest Mississippi Community College, where he led the team to an 11-1 record and the 2015 NJCAA national championship. He transferred to ECU in 2016, when he played seven games for the Pirates and started in two games. He started for the Pirates last season.
