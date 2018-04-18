What's behind the ECU Pirates' exceptional baseball season so far?

Former Duke and East Carolina quarterback Thomas Sirk is attempting to make the NFL. Sirk worked out for NFL scouts last week at ECU as a quarterback. On Tuesday, April 3, 2018, he worked out for scouts at Duke as a tight end.
VIDEO: ECU football coach Scottie Montgomery visits player Kiante Anderson’s mom at work to present a Mother’s Day gift. When she opened the envelope, she couldn’t believe her eyes, which quickly filled with tears of joy.
Video: Wednesday evening, ECU’s baseball team surprised Rhettec Galaska, 11, with a mock signing day and press conference, introducing him as the latest player to sign. He received his own No. 1 jersey with his last name on the back. Rhettec was d